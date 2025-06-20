Yankees Get Injured Closer Back
New York Yankees closer Luke Weaver is set to be back in the bullpen just three weeks after suffering a left hamstring injury that was initially expected to take him out for four to six weeks.
According to a post shared by the team on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, Weaved was reinstated ahead of tonight's home game against the Baltimore Orioles. The news came after Yankees PR announced that lefty Jayvien Sandridge, who received his MLB call-up yesterday, was optioned back down to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
Weaver had been excelling before his injury, which came as he warmed up for the Yankees' matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Manager Aaron Boone said he was a little surprised at Weaver's swift return
“Maybe a little [surprised], just based on the initial readings,” Boone said Thursday before a 7-3 win over the Angels. (h/t New York Post Sports)“That being said, I know he felt good right away."
Weaver initially replaced closer Devin Williams after Williams suffered a blown save against the Toronto Blue Jays in April. While Williams improved in his role filling in for Weaver, New York fans are sure to be breathing sighs of relief that Weaver is healthy and, hopefully, ready to return to playing tonight.
