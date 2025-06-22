Orioles Catcher Injured After Wild Collision With Yankees Star
Maverick Handley, catcher for the Baltimore Orioles, has left a game against the New York Yankees after a shocking collision with Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm.
After DJ LeMahieu hit a two-out double, Chisholm made his move from second base, losing a cleat as he rounded third before running into Handley on the stretch to home. Handley had caught the throw from outfielder Colton Cowser and was on his way to tag Chisholm when the Yankee moved to avoid the crash, ultimately making contact with Handley who spun fully around in the air after the collision.
If Handley is moved to the Orioles Injured List, he will become the 11th player currently on the list. The backup catcher made his MLB debut this season, moving up to the Orioles 40-man roster on April 28 after being called up in the wake of Adley Rutschman's oblique injury. He has played only 16 games in the majors.
The Yankees and Orioles are currently tied in their series, with a 5-3 Orioles win on Friday followed by a 9-0 beatdown from the Yankees on Saturday. This Sunday game will conclude the series, and the score stands at 2-1 Orioles in the top of the seventh inning.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!