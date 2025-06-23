Yankees Have Competition for Pirates Infielder
The New York Yankees are monitoring the Pittsburgh Pirates closely, leaving themselves open to making a trade prior to the deadline. They reportedly have their sights on utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but may have some competition.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Yankees are one of two teams monitoring the availability of Kiner-Falefa. The other, is the San Francisco Giants, who are also "keeping a close eye on," the Pirates veteran.
"The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants are keeping a close eye on versatile Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who should be available at the trade deadline," Nightengale wrote.
The veteran infielder has a .389 OPS in his last 42 plate appearances this season and holds a .275/.319/.342 mark for Pittsburgh. While his batting doesn't stand out, Kiner-Falefa has always been a reliable member of the defense, and New York could be looking for help in that department.
With Jazz Chisholm not being a natural fit at third base and DJ LeMahieu not impressing this season, the Yankees could use another option within the infield. Bringing back Kiner-Falefa in a trade with the Pirates could be one of their top options, and may be an easy decision since Pittsburgh is expected to be heavy sellers at the deadline.
But it won't come easy for New York. The Yankees will need to battle with the Giants, who have already shown this season that they aren't afraid to spend and get the players they believe are best fit for their run. After landing Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco is a team to watch heading into the summer. Right now, they're looking to fill their roster for a run, and could challenge New York with one of their smaller trades.
Don't expect Kiner-Falefa to be New York's only target this season, but as the deadline approaches, don't rule out them competing with the Giants for the Pirates utility man.
