Yankees Could Make Crazy Anthony Volpe Decision
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe has been having a more than tough season. He's batting a .233 with a league-leading nine errors thus far. Now, Yankees fans are calling for his demotion back to the minors and an early call up of one of the Pinstripes' top prospects.
According to Athlon Sports writer Jake Elman, fans across X, the platform previously known as Twitter, are calling for Volpe to be replaced with Yankees prospect George Lombard Jr., though some would point to Volpe's other numbers as a reason why he should stay.
"Volpe’s staunchest defenders often point to his relatively impressive offensive numbers — he’s already tallied nine home runs, 20 doubles, and 41 RBIs for the AL East-leading Yankees — but few point to his .222 average with runners in scoring position," Elman wrote.
While fans may want Lombard Jr. to make his Major League debut two seasons earlier than predicted by MLB.com, its highly unlikely, especially in the place of a player like Volpe, with much more experience.
"The Yankees remain committed to Volpe, and there are no indications that a benching is imminent. In fact, the Yankees haven’t been linked to a shortstop in trade talks despite the team reportedly seeking an infielder," Elman wrote.
There have been other proposals to fix the problem of Volpe, too. Just Baseball tossed out Houston High School draft prospect Ryan Mitchell as a potential solution at short stop. However, seeing as the 18-year-old Mitchell isn't even in the league yet, his debut would be even later than Lombard Jr.'s. Plus, according to MLB.com's assessment of Mitchell, he likely won't be playing at shortstop in the majors.
Regardless of if the Yankees make decisions about Lombard Jr. or Mitchell, they need a new solution at shortstop should Volpe keep performing how he has been.
