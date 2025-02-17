New York Yankees' Top Prospect Will Feel Pressure to Fill Offensive Void
Spring Training has kicked off for the New York Yankees and the team is excited to see what they can accomplish in 2025.
It was a strong offseason for the Yankees after being unable to re-sign their superstar. Losing Juan Soto could have crippled New York, but Brian Cashman had a strong plan in place and the Yankees might be a more balanced team in 2025 than they would have been if they re-signed their star.
With additions in the starting rotation, bullpen, and multiple in the batting order, New York very well might be able to repeat as American League Champions in 2025.
While they have a lot of new faces who will hopefully be helping out, the Yankees will also have some young players that they hope will take a step forward this coming campaign. There will certainly be concern about the lineup until proven otherwise, but New York can still be a very good offense.
Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com highlighted some of the additions that the Yankees made after losing Soto but also wrote about Jasson Dominguez potentially helping replace some of that production.
“But they can also bridge the gap by watching some of their incumbent young players make strides forward, and nobody represents that better than Domínguez," he wrote.
At just 22 years old, the talented prospect is slated to be the starting left fielder for New York to start the year. Even though he has had a couple of cups of coffee in the Majors, the sample size has been way too small to give a fair assessment.
However, in the minor leagues, the slugger has been excellent. Across three levels of the minors in 2024, he slashed 314/.376/.504 with 11 home runs, 35 RBI, and 16 stolen bases in 58 games.
The numbers in the minors were extremely impressive and Dominguez can be a 30/30 type player one day. If he can contribute positively in 2025, the Yankees could have one of the best outfields in baseball with him, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge.
Replacing a player like Soto was never going to be a one-player fix for New York. Luckily, they have done a nice job spreading that money into different areas to improve the team overall.
Even though he is a young player, a lot will be riding on Dominguez to stay healthy and produce. While he will certainly have some ups and downs like all young players do, the Yankees will be hoping that he can flash the ability that he has shown in the minors at the next level.