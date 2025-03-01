New York Yankees Top Prospects to Watch at Each Position This Spring
Spring Training has arrived for the New York Yankees, and there are plenty of players to keep an eye on during this preseason ramp-up period as the organization gets ready to shape their roster.
With tons of talented prospects in the pipeline who also got invited to Major League camp, fans will not only see the present but also get a glimpse into the future of what this Yankees team might look like.
Some of these players will see limited playing time, so it's important to keep an eye on the rosters for each game.
The Yankees place a strong emphasis on the international market and college ready pitching. The top 30 prospect list is flooded with young toolsy outfielders and many live arms. There is a solid mix of young developmental players and players on the cusp of helping the big club in 2025.
Here are the top prospects at each position who have received non-roster invitations and may get some playing time this spring. Since the Yanks’ system is quite young, not all of these players will be attending spring camp. Be sure to keep an eye on their progress as they move through the system. Rankings are from Baseball America (subscription required).
Rafael Flores, Catcher
Flores is an impressive example of personal determination and the thoroughness of the Yankees' scouting. He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Rio Hondo Junior College in Los Angeles, Calif., and he is currently the 10th-ranked prospect in the organization.
Flores showcases significant power, having hit 21 home runs in 2024, which earned him the title of Yankees minor league player of the year. His exit velocities are in the 90th percentile, with a maximum velocity of 115.2 mph. However, he struggles with a high chase rate, which holds him back offensively. Although he is not a full-time catcher, scouts believe he has the athleticism to be average defensively.
First Base
Like many other teams, the Yankees do not have a first baseman ranked among the top 30 prospects in their organization. This is not because teams aren't looking for power-hitting players; rather, first basemen often develop from outfielders, catchers, or third basemen who do not excel defensively.
Jorbit Vivas, Second Base
Vivas was signed as an international prospect from Venezuela by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017. In 2023, he was acquired by the New York Yankees as part of the trade that sent Trey Sweeney to the Dodgers. Currently, Vivas is ranked 18th in the Yankees organization.
Vivas has consistently posted positive offensive numbers. However, in 2024, his performance declined somewhat, which may be attributed to a pitch that hit him in the face at the beginning of the season. While he can play third base, he is likely to be utilized as a bat off the bench rather than a defensive utility player. It is likely that he will return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Roderick Arias, 3rd Base
Arias was the standout player from the Yankees' international signings in 2022. He is currently ranked as the third overall prospect in the organization. While he has struggled with his whiff rate, adjustments to shorten his swing from both sides of the plate have allowed him to showcase his potential for power and speed.
Defensively, he is adequate and has the capability to remain at shortstop. However, as he gains strength, his strong arm may eventually see him move to third base. He is expected to start the season at High-A Hudson Valley.
George Lombard, Shortstop
Lombard was the 26th overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft and is currently ranked as the second-best prospect in the organization. Despite his young age and less-than-stellar performance statistics, he has been advanced quickly through the system.
While none of his skills stand out dramatically, scouts consistently praise his maturity and leadership qualities. He has the potential to excel defensively at shortstop and is expected to develop some gap power as he progresses. To enhance his game, he needs to continue improving his contact rate. It would not be surprising to see him start the season at Double-A Somerset.
Jasson Dominguez, Outfield
Dominguez was signed internationally by the Yankees in 2019, coming from the Dominican Republic. He is currently the top-ranked prospect in the organization.
His performance has been affected by multiple injuries and the impact of COVID-19. In 2024, he played in just 58 games, posting an impressive slash line of .314/.376/.504, along with 11 home runs and 16 stolen bases. He was called up to the major league team late in the season for 18 games, although he did not perform as well during that time. However, the experience of facing high-pressure at-bats at the end of the season is invaluable.
Dominguez has the athleticism to play center field, but he needs to improve on his jumps and routes. He possesses the arm strength to be effective in right field, although that position is likely dominated by Aaron Judge. Therefore, the left field job is an opportunity for Dominguez to claim as his own.
Spencer Jones, Outfield
Jones was selected with the 25th overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft out of Vanderbilt. He is currently ranked sixth overall in the organization. Jones has strong skills in four key areas, with his power being his standout trait, as his exit velocities rank in the 90th percentile.
However, he struggles with a high strikeout rate. In 122 games, he achieved a slash line of .267/.336/.452, hitting 17 home runs and driving in 25 runs, yet he posted a substantial strikeout rate of 28.9%. Although he is athletic enough to play center field, he may be better suited as a corner outfielder. Jones is expected to have the opportunity to improve his contact rate at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2024.
Francisco Vilorio, Outfielder
Vilorio was the prized signing of the Yankees in the international market in 2024, coming from the Dominican Republic. He is currently ranked 20th in the organization. Vilorio is an athletic outfielder with impressive power, but he also has a strikeout rate of 32.9%. While he is agile enough to stay in center field, he is expected to transition to a corner outfield position. His future success will largely depend on his contact rate, as he possesses all the other necessary skills. He is likely to start his career in Low-A Tampa.
Ben Hess, Pitcher
Hess was selected 26th overall in the 2024 MLB draft out of Alabama and was immediately ranked as the fourth-best prospect in the Yankees' top 30. He features a four-pitch repertoire, which includes a four-seam fastball that reaches the mid-nineties, a strong slider, a 12-6 curveball and a reliable changeup. Both his fastball and changeup exhibit good movement.
However, he has struggled with walks and location in the past, which will be crucial factors in determining his rapid progression through the Yankees' minor league system. Many scouts project Hess to be a mid-rotation pitcher, and he is expected to begin his professional career at High-A Hudson Valley.
Bryce Cunningham, Pitcher
Cunningham was selected in the second round, 53rd overall, by the Yankees in 2024 out of Vanderbilt University. He was immediately ranked as the fifth-best prospect in the organization.
Cunningham is a college-ready pitcher, having spent three years with the Commodores and two seasons in the Cape Cod Baseball League. He is a physically imposing pitcher with a fastball that consistently reaches the upper 90s, a plus slider and an elite changeup. Additionally, he has displayed excellent control and solid makeup. With some minor refinements, he is on a fast track to New York.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see Cunningham and Hess pushing each other through the system. If they start at High-A Hudson Valley, it is likely to be a brief stay, provided they achieve positive results.