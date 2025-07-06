Yankees Trade Catcher to Orioles
The New York Yankees have traded catcher Alex Jackson to the Baltimore Orioles, according to Max Goodman of NJ.com.
The Yankees received cash considerations or a player to be named later, as well as international signing bonus pool money.
Jackson was acquired by the Yankees in 2024 as part of a trade with the Cincinnati Reds that also included Fernando Cruz. Both players were traded by the Reds as part of a deal to acquire Jose Trevino. He did not make the Opening Day roster for 2025, with Austin Wells starting and Ben Rice and JC Escarra beating him out.
In 302 MLB career at-bats, Jackson has slashed .132/.224/.232. In the minors, however, he has slashed .240/.322/.783 over his 2401 plate appearances. He had been playing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre until the trade. He has previously played for the Seattle Marines, the Atlanta Braves, the Miami Marlins, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Tampa Bay Rays, and most recently for the Reds.
Jackson has not been a particularly productive hitter in the majors, but has some merit as a catcher. The Orioles recently lost catcher Gary Sanchez to a knee injury, while they await the results of his MRI, Jackson will be useful catching depth.
