Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Trade Catcher to Orioles

The New York Yankees have traded a catcher to the Baltimore Orioles.

Erin Shapland

Mar 3, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees catcher Alex Jackson (39) is congratulated after he scored a run during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees catcher Alex Jackson (39) is congratulated after he scored a run during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees have traded catcher Alex Jackson to the Baltimore Orioles, according to Max Goodman of NJ.com.

The Yankees received cash considerations or a player to be named later, as well as international signing bonus pool money.

Jackson was acquired by the Yankees in 2024 as part of a trade with the Cincinnati Reds that also included Fernando Cruz. Both players were traded by the Reds as part of a deal to acquire Jose Trevino. He did not make the Opening Day roster for 2025, with Austin Wells starting and Ben Rice and JC Escarra beating him out.

In 302 MLB career at-bats, Jackson has slashed .132/.224/.232. In the minors, however, he has slashed .240/.322/.783 over his 2401 plate appearances. He had been playing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre until the trade. He has previously played for the Seattle Marines, the Atlanta Braves, the Miami Marlins, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Tampa Bay Rays, and most recently for the Reds.

Jackson has not been a particularly productive hitter in the majors, but has some merit as a catcher. The Orioles recently lost catcher Gary Sanchez to a knee injury, while they await the results of his MRI, Jackson will be useful catching depth.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Erin Shapland
ERIN SHAPLAND

Erin Shapland lives in Manchester, Connecticut with her husband, Dave, and their cat, Joey Bonzo. She is a yoga nerd and poet, and is just so happy to be included.

Home/News