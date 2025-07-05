Yankees Named Landing Spot for Gold Glove Third Baseman
The New York Yankees are in need of an infielder, particularly a third baseman, ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, and there's a number of enticing options at the position who may come available over the next few weeks.
Among those aforementioned choices is Ke'Bryan Hayes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Sportsnaut's Jason Burgos believes the 28-year-old would fit in like a glove with the Yankees.
The Pittsburgh Pirates are one of the few teams that are no-doubt sellers heading into the MLB trade deadline," he wrote. "And New York has been linked to the son of former Yankees 3B Charlie Hayes in the past. Ke’Bryan Hayes is a talented defender, would add speed to the lineup, and he has a cheap contract over the next five seasons."
Since Oswaldo Cabrera fractured his ankle against the Seattle Mariners on May 12, New York has struggled to find a viable internal solution at the hot corner.
Neither Jorbit Vivas nor Oswald Peraza impressed in their respective auditions, leading the Yankees to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. from second to third after he was activated from the injured list on June 3.
Chisholm had never appeared in a professional game at the position prior to joining New York at last year's trade deadline, though he logged six Outs Above Average there over 400 1/3 innings down the stretch of the regular season.
He hasn't found that same level of defensive success at third in 2025, however, posting -3 OAA and -4 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) in 230 innings thus far.
The Yankees have remained committed to playing DJ LeMahieu at second base, and while he's a strong defender there, patience may be wearing thin due to his .254/.331/.328 slash line.
Should New York acquire Hayes from the Pirates, however, that would allow the organization to slide Chisholm back over to second, which is more of a natural position for him, and potentially move on from LeMahieu.
Hayes played in just 97 games during the 2024 campaign due to a chronic lower back issue, though he's remained off the IL this season. He's not much of a threat at the plate, evidenced by a .599 OPS through 322 plate appearances in 2025, but he more than makes up for it with his stellar glove work.
After winning his first Gold Glove Award in 2023, Hayes is currently tied for the third-most OAA of any qualified player in the league this season with 13. For a Yankees team that isn't overly adept defensively, he could come in and make a huge difference in that regard.
Hayes is currently making just $7 million dollars and is under contract through 2029 while also having a team option for the 2030 campaign.
It may cost more prospect capital than expected should Pittsburgh listen to offers for him, but Hayes is a logical target and could follow in his dad's footsteps by playing third base for the Yankees.
