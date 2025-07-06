Change Coming: Yankees Admit Losing Streak Has Opened Eyes
The New York Yankees are on their longest losing streak of the season, falling to the New York Mets to reach six straight losses in a row. This is the second time in a month the team has falled six times before claiming a victory, making the summer their roughest stretch of the season to this point.
They hope they come out of it stronger, but manager Aaron Boone has acknowledged there are bad parts of this team that you can clearly see.
"It's been a terrible week," Boone said after the Mets loss. "You're striking the balance between trying to find the good things that are happening, like the offense I think is starting to swing the bat, put some runs on the board. The pitching, which has carried us a lot this season, has really struggled this week. We haven't caught the ball as well as I think we should."
Boone also acknowledged that if there is one good thing that comes from stretches like this, it's being able to see where the problems are, and how they can fix them.
"Look, when you live it and you're going through it, it sucks, it hurts. But it's also, you've got to be able to handle it, you've got to be able to deal with it, you've got to be able to weather it and come out of this and grow," Boone said. "Hopefully, as corny as it sounds, these are the moments that build character within a team, and help you find out and define what the heck you need moving forward, and where you need to change and where you need to go out and explore things."
The Yankees have been linked to a number of players and positions, but adding a pitcher and an infielder seem to be a no-brainer at this point. After losing Clark Schmidt to Tommy John Surgery, the team is down another starter. They need a new one.
They also need help on the infield so it's not just Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Paul Goldschmidt contributing. And by the sounds of Boone, there's a significant chance New York goes out and adds to both positions.
