Yankees' Aaron Judge Shares Viral Moment With Juan Soto
As the New York Yankees and New York Mets rekindled their rivalry in the final iteration of the Subway Series this season, former teammates Aaron Judge and Juan Soto shared a bit of a laugh together.
With the Bronx Bombers up 5-3 in the top of the fifth inning following a go-ahead, two-run homer by Jasson Domínguez, Judge reached first on a single to right field. The next batter, Cody Bellinger, lined out to Soto, who promptly fired the ball to first base in hopes of catching the reigning AL MVP napping.
When that attempt proved futile, Soto looked over his shoulder and let out a big smile at Judge, who was also seen grinning.
Both players turned in stellar performances in Friday's series opener, though it was the Mets who would come out on top by a score of 6-5. Soto went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, while Judge launched a solo shot in the first inning and finished 2-for-4.
The two superstars spent last year in the Bronx together and formed one of the top offensive duos in recent history. Soto, who joined the Yankees via trade from the San Diego Padres in December 2023, posted a .989 OPS with 41 homers, while Judge won the second MVP Award of his career with 58 long balls and a 1.159 OPS.
The club would go on to reach the World Series for the first time since 2009, where they'd fall in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Yankees were considered the favorites to win the Soto sweepstakes after he hit free agency given his familiarity and success with the team, but the Mets undermined them and signed him to a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal.
The 26-year-old got off to somewhat of a slow start this season, but he won NL Player of the Month honors for June and is slashing .266/.399/.516 to go with 21 home runs.
Judge hasn't skipped a beat without Soto batting in front of him either, as he leads the league in average (.365), on-base percentage (.474) and slugging percentage (.740) while recording 32 home runs.
Soto was showered with some boos by Yankees fans who made their way out to Citi Field, but the interaction between him and Judge served as a reminder of what could have been.
