Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Trade for White Sox Outfielder

The New York Yankees acquired an outfielder in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.

Delilah Bourque

Jul 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Austin Slater (15) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Jul 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Austin Slater (15) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees have acquired a new outfielder. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Yankees have traded the Chicago White Sox for left fielder and right handed hitter Austin Slater.

Slater is slashing .236/ .299. .423 in 2025, his first season with the White Sox after a tumultuous 2024 where he played for the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees will send right handed pitching prospect Gage Ziehl to Chicago in exchange for Slater.

It's been a busy trade deadline for New York. They sent two prospects to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for third baseman Ryan McMahon, traded the Washington Nationals RHP Clayton Beeter and outfielder Browm Martinez for utility infielder Amed Rosario and sent pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the Atlanta Braves for a yet-unnamed player or cash considerations.

New York is still looking to add pitchers before the trade deadline tomorrow evening, both in the bullpen and in the starting rotation. They've been linked to numerous teams, including the Pittsburgh Pirates for starter Mitch Keller and reliever David Bednar, the Arizona Diamondbacks for starter Zac Gallen and the St. Louis Cardinals for bullpen arm Ryan Helsley. The Yankees have until 6 p.m. on July 31 to make any and all trades.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Delilah Bourque
DELILAH BOURQUE

Delilah Bourque is a writer and copyeditor based out of Pittsburgh, PA. She received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 2021. After a few years in corporate marketing, she joined On SI as a full-time copyeditor and contributor to the New York Yankees On SI, as well as occasional contributions across the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers on SI.

Home/News