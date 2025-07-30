Yankees Trade for White Sox Outfielder
The New York Yankees have acquired a new outfielder. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Yankees have traded the Chicago White Sox for left fielder and right handed hitter Austin Slater.
Slater is slashing .236/ .299. .423 in 2025, his first season with the White Sox after a tumultuous 2024 where he played for the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees will send right handed pitching prospect Gage Ziehl to Chicago in exchange for Slater.
It's been a busy trade deadline for New York. They sent two prospects to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for third baseman Ryan McMahon, traded the Washington Nationals RHP Clayton Beeter and outfielder Browm Martinez for utility infielder Amed Rosario and sent pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the Atlanta Braves for a yet-unnamed player or cash considerations.
New York is still looking to add pitchers before the trade deadline tomorrow evening, both in the bullpen and in the starting rotation. They've been linked to numerous teams, including the Pittsburgh Pirates for starter Mitch Keller and reliever David Bednar, the Arizona Diamondbacks for starter Zac Gallen and the St. Louis Cardinals for bullpen arm Ryan Helsley. The Yankees have until 6 p.m. on July 31 to make any and all trades.
