Yankees Reveal Aaron Judge Timeline
The New York Yankees shouldn't have to play without their captain and reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge for too much longer.
While appearing on Jomboy Media's "Talkin' Yanks" podcast, manager Aaron Boone revealed that Judge (elbow) will begin hitting off a tee either today or Wednesday, though it'll take somewhere between 10 and 15 days for him to start throwing again.
Judge was officially placed on the 10-day IL on July 27 with a flexor strain. Given that there was some initial concern of a potential UCL injury, the Yankees avoided a worst-case scenario.
With the club in a downward spiral, however, it hurts not to have the best player in the league on a nightly basis as New York sits just 1 1/2 games up on a playoff spot in the AL.
MLB.com's Bryan Hoch drew up a timeline for Judge's recovery, noting that he's eligible to be activated off the IL on August 5 and that he likely won't begin throwing again until between August 8 and August 13.
Boone stated over the weekend that Judge could've remained active had he been resigned to designated hitter duties, but instead opted to place him on the IL so that he could properly heal while also keeping a spot in the lineup open for Giancarlo Stanton, who's strictly a DH at this point in his career.
"There's the feeling that if he just DH'd now, that he probably would not compromise his UCL," Boone said, per ESPN's Jorge Castillo. "Obviously, throwing would. That said, there is a gripping component to it and it's probably, obviously, not like the defensive side, but probably somewhat affecting him offensively, too.
"And then there's the [Giancarlo] component, too. So I think, when you add it all up, this makes the most sense to give this time to calm down a little bit, hopefully heal and then hopefully put us in a better position long term on it."
The Yankees have snooped around the trade market ahead of the July 31 deadline for a right-handed hitting outfielder, with Harrison Bader of the Minnesota Twins and Austin Slater of the Chicago White Sox emerging as two possible options, but the most likely scenario remains that they'll stay put at the position and hope that Judge can play in the field sooner rather than later.
