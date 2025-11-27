Yankees Linked to Unexpected Japanese Infielder

The New York Yankees are expected to go after free agent starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai this offseason, but another Japanese free agent could be part of the conversation for the infield.

Munetaka Murakami, a third baseman from Nippon Professional Baseball, is projected to play first base if (and when) he is signed by an MLB team for 2026, and the Yankees have been named as a possible landing spot for the 25-year-old.

"The Yankees have a history of highly valuing exit velocity and age when it comes to acquiring players, so they're one of the rumored potential landing spots more because of their expected evaluation of Murakami, rather than needing power in the lineup from a corner position per se," Kiley McDaniel wrote in a recent breakdown of this season's top Japanese free agents.

Swallows fans bid Munetaka Murakami farewell and good luckpic.twitter.com/Yzoa4Km2Wr — Gaijin Baseball/外国人野球 (@GaijinBaseball) November 23, 2025

Where to Put Murakami?

The rumor is interesting for the Yankees' named offseason priorities, and his fit in their current infield is a mystery. They could use him at third base, where he is more experienced, booting current third baseman Ryan McMahon. McMahon had the highest strikeout rate in the majors for 2025, but his Gold Glove finalist-worthy defensive showing may be enough to justify keeping him on.

Murakami may be the better bat, but he is not expected to be a particularly elite defender, and the Yankees need to up their infield defense in 2026. They also need to rework the offense to be a bit more contact-focused, as the home-run-or-bust approach failed them this season. Murakami may be another home run hero, and the Yankees might pick him up for that potential, but it might not be a good move for their future.

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice (22) hits a two-RBI double in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The other option, if they take him up on the first base notion, would be to replace Ben Rice at first, likely moving him to catcher, and booting Austin Wells, who is an elite defender but a substandard bat. If they intend to pursue him to play him in 2026, it could shake down that way.

Yankees Want a Japanese Star

At the recent general manager meetings, Brian Cashman said that it has been "too many years" since the Yankees played into the Japanese market. They were all-in on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the 2025 World Series MVP who ultimately (obviously) landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, for his part, said something similar in a rare press appearance this week, noting that "baseball is king in Japan" and that it would "of course" be good to have Japanese representation on the roster. If they can't manage Imai, who is highly sought-after this offseason, they could chase Murakami for the infield.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!