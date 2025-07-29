Yankees Pursuing Cardinals All-Star Reliever
The New York Yankees are among the many teams searching for bullpen help at the trade deadline, and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand has listed them among the top suitors for St. Louis Cardinals All-Star closer Ryan Helsley.
The Yankees face stiff competition for the right-hander's services, however, as Feinsand also mentioned that the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays all have interest in Helsley to varying degrees.
Perhaps the best rental reliever available on the market, Helsley hasn't exactly been his dominant self in 2025. That isn't to say he's been ineffective, as he's still posted a well above-average 3.00 ERA with 10.25 strikeouts per nine innings and 21 saves across 36 outings, but he hasn't quite pitched at the same level as he did from 2022 to 2024.
Over that three-year stretch, Helsley was named an All-Star in 2022 and 2024 while also receiving NL Cy Young Award votes in each of those years and leading the league with 49 saves in the latter. Additionally, he racked up 7.2 bWAR during that period to go alongside a sparkling 1.83 ERA and 2.35 FIP with 12.1 strikeouts per nine over 167 2/3 innings.
The St. Louis Cardinals were a surprise playoff contender for a majority of the season, but with a 7-14 record in July that's dropped them 3 1/2 games back of a Wild Card spot, the organization seems to be shifting into sell mode at this year's deadline.
Helsley will cost a pretty in terms of prospect capital, but the Yankees desperately need high-end relievers. Their bullpen has posted the second-worst ERA of any unit in the league this month at 6.51, and if the club is serious about trying to contend this season, than landing an arm of Helsley's caliber would go a long way towards turning the tide in the Bronx.
