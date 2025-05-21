Yankees Trade Idea Swaps Anthony Volpe for Braves Star
The New York Yankees could consider trading Anthony Volpe after his shoddy performance in the Subway Series, and Jake Elman of Yahoo Sports thinks Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves would be a practical swap.
Yankee loyalists have been hot and cold on Volpe, with his inconsistent fielding record and performance at the plate. When he struck out against the New York Mets, fans and commentators started to talk about potential moves for the young shortstop.
Elman justified the possibility of an Albies trade by pointing out the three-time All-Star's impressive record, which has been similarly overshadowed by a dubious recent performance.
"Albies, a three-time All-Star and lifelong Brave, owns a .225 average, five homers, and 17 RBI in 47 games," Elman writes. "The 28-year-old has posted 0.2 bWAR and a career-worst .616 OPS across 204 plate appearances on a Braves team finally finding its momentum—and that in itself could inspire Atlanta to propose a bold trade."
"Trading Volpe, who is under team control through 2028, is incredibly dangerous. The Yankees don’t have reliable depth behind Volpe, and the thought of moving starting third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera to short ended last week following a severe ankle injury."
Despite his rocky infield record, the 24-year-old shortstop is second only to Aaron Judge in bWAR, at 1.5. The Yankees clearly love the kid, and for solid personal and professional reasons. Born and raised in New York City, Volpe was a lifelong Yankee fan before joining the team as a first-round draft pick in 2019. He made his MLB debut in 2023 and won the American League Gold Glove Award for his performance at shortstop that season.
Elman clarifies that there are no legitimate trade rumors for either Albies or Volpe, but that the move would be fascinating, and potentially advantageous to all involved.
Is the Yankees' honeymoon over with Anthony Volpe, and if so, does it end like this?
