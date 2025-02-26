New York Yankees Trade Idea Would Bring Back Super Utility Star
The New York Yankees traded away a top-15 prospect back in 2021 and could look to bring him back now that he looks like a star super utility player.
Josh Smith had to step up for the Texas Rangers last season after a handful of injuries and he more than answered the call.
Smith played defense at five different spots and could realistically play pretty much anywhere on the field. First base is a stretch as right-handed thrower that is 5-foot-10, though.
Now that the Rangers roster is healthy, though, it would make sense for them to shop him around to see if they could sell high on him.
Jacob Mountz of FanSided suggests that the Yankees enter that market and look to trade for the utility man with a potential trade proposal already drawn up.
New York originally sent Smith to Texas as a part of the prospect haul sent over for Joey Gallo.
This time around, in Mountz's proposal, the Yankees would send over a haul of their own in pitching prospect Will Warren and outfield prospect Everson Pereira.
Giving up two top-10 prospects would be hard for any team to stomach, but Smith could end up being the perfect piece to tie this New York roster together.
The 27-year-old posted a .258/.337/.394 slash line with 13 home runs, 62 RBI and 11 stolen bases. He won the Silver Slugger for the utility position.
He was a solid defender at all five spots that he played, which is rare. That combined with his solid play at the plate helped him pick up a surprising 3.2 WAR.
It would be a risky move, though, as there is a chance that it was just a flash in the pan. Smith was nowhere near productive in the two years prior.
He had an underwhelming .191/.306/.287 slash line with eight home runs and 31 RBI over his first 163 games at the MLB level.
Warren would be their best prospect given up, but he did struggle quite a bit last season which could make parting ways a bit easier.
At the Triple-A level, he posted a 5.91 ERA over 23 starts. During his MLB debut, he had a 10.32 ERA over 22.2 innings pitched.
Pereira, on the other hand, had maybe his best year at the plate before suffering a UCL injury that cut his campaign short.
Over 40 games, though, he racked up 10 home runs and five stolen bases while slashing .265/.346/.512.