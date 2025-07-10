Yankees Trade Target Struggles Once Again
For sale: Cost-controlled two-time All-Star pitcher who's lost his Cy Young magic. Make best and final offer before July 31 MLB trade deadline.
Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara has been a shell of his former self this season, posting an unsightly 4-9 record with an astoundingly high 7.22 ERA in 18 starts.
His most recent stinker came Wednesday in Miami's 7-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. In the game, Alcantara pitched five innings, giving up six earned runs on nine hits and two walks. It was his third straight start in which he gave up at least five earned runs.
So what's wrong with the 29-year-old, who won the National League Cy Young Award in 2022? CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson notes the right-hander hasn't been the same since having Tommy John surgery in 2023.
Anderson identified three specific problems Alcantara is having this year: his four-seamer's reduced effectiveness, his struggles against left-handed hitters and ground balls which are finding holes.
Despite his troubles, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel ranked Alcantara as their No. 3 trade deadline candidate and put the odds of a deal at 60%.
"He has been tinkering this season to try to get his pitch mix and locations right in hopes of regaining his former glory," the wrote last month.
"The Marlins could hold on to him until the winter, when teams like Baltimore would be more inclined to acquire him and the final two years of his contract," Passan and McDaniel added.
According to Spotrac, Alcantara is making $17.3 million this season and will be on the books for the same amount next year. In 2027, he's slated to make $21 million but the deal includes a club option with a $2 million buyout.
