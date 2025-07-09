Fire Aaron Boone, Hire Yankees Legend, Former Slugger's Son Says
Heavy is the head that wears the crown. No one knows that better than New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who's facing criticism following the club's stunning fall from first place in the American League East amid a summer slump.
Among those taking aim at Boone is Gary Sheffield, Jr., who is the son of the former Yankees slugger by the same name. Sheffield Jr. currently hosts a Yankees podcast on YouTube. Amid the Yankees recent struggles, Sheffield Jr. posted on X.
"Personally, and as always I will speak for myself, I believe the New York Yankees need a new voice and direction in the clubhouse at manager," Sheffield Jr. wrote.
"There is just too much going on in a bad way to possibly overlook what’s going on from a leadership/X’s and O’s standpoint to ignore.
"You can be a great person and still not be the correct person for the job. This is more so about what type of voice the Yankees would be able to now focus on and that voice very clearly should be one of accountability and sound adjustment," Sheffield Jr. continued.
"The Yankees from a day to day standpoint don’t make sense. How they build lineup. How they rest players. How they choose which positions players will play and when. How much players are failing improving. How players are displaying uncharacteristically low IQ’s on defense. Base running, the list goes on," Sheffield Jr. concluded. "It’s all non sense."
But wait, there's more. When asked by a reader on X who the Yankees should consider as Boone's replacements, here's what Sheffield Jr. suggested: "I have Don Mattingly and Jorge Posada in mind."
Mattingly, of course, has extensive managerial experience, including five seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and seven seasons with the Miami Marlins. The 64-year-old Mattingly is currently the bench coach for the Toronto Blue Jays, who knocked the Yankees out of first place last week.
"Donnie Baseball" remains among the most beloved Yankees of all-time, hitting .307 over 14 seasons while collecting nine Gold Glove Awards and the 1985 American League MVP Award.
Posada was part of the Yankees' Core Four from the club's most recent dynasty. He has no managerial experience but played 17 seasons in the Bronx, winning five World Series titles. The five-time All-Star won five Silver Slugger Awards and had his number 20 retired by the Yankees in 2015.
As for Sheffield Jr., his dad played for the Yankees from 2004 to 2006. The nine-time All-Star hit 509 home runs over 22 MLB seasons.
