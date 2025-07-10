Why Livvy Dunne Couldn't Buy Yankees' Babe Ruth's Apartment
Inquiring minds want to know: Why did former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne strike out in her quest to buy the West Side apartment which once belonged to New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth? According to the New York Post, the reason is quite simple: she "overshared about the purchase on Instagram."
The Post talked with a resident at the building on West 88th Street, who explained what went wrong. “She messed up. ... The board got pissed because she put it on her Instagram.”
Nine weeks ago, Dunne did in fact post a video to Instagram for her 5.4 million followers which shows her walking along a beach in a bikini. The text over the video reads, "First semester grad school done, house hunting at the beach, bought a nyc apt, and walking to get a pina colada life is sweet like cinnamon."
The Post also talked to the real estate agent selling the unit, who was "shocked and displeased" when Dunne lost the apartment.
“The managing agent got back to me days later and said the board decision was final and that was it,” the seller’s agent said, per the Post.
This drama came to light Wednesday when Dunne posted a video on TikTok for her eight million followers in which she said she tried to buy an apartment in New York City: a $1.59 million Upper West Side pad once owned by The Bambino.
The 69-second video began with her saying, "Guys, I'm so upset."
While at LSU, she earned millions in NIL (name, image and likeness) deals, at one point pulling in close to $4 million per year. "So naturally, I'm telling everybody. I'm excited. ... I wanted this apartment -- bad."
The 22-year-old also said she and her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes (they met when both attended LSU), had hired an interior designer to help with furnishing the pad.
"Then the week I'm supposed to get my keys to my brand new apartment, I get a call," Dunne said. "The co-op board denied me. So pretty much, the people in the building voted not to have me live there. Which is fine. Honestly, it wasn't financial. For all I know they could've been Alabama fans and I went to LSU. Like, I have no clue.
"Maybe they didn't want a public figure living there," Dunne continued. "But I was literally supposed to get the keys and that week they denied me. So, it was just iconic. Like, it was so cool that it was Babe Ruth's apartment.
Dunne concluded the TikTok post by saying, "But long story short, don't try to live in a co-op. You might get denied and you won't get Babe Ruth's apartment."
According to the New York Post, the apartment was a seventh-floor, three-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom prewar residence on West 88th St and hit the market in March. The Post reported Ruth lived there with his second wife, Claire Merritt Ruth, and their adopted daughter Julia Ruth Stevens, from 1920 to 1940
Perhaps we will learn more about this on Tuesday at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. Skenes is on the National League roster, as he was last year when Dunne walked the red carpet with him before the game.
