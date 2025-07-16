Yankees Trade Target Suffers Injury During All-Star Game
Talk about a close call. Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez required X-rays Tuesday after being hit by a pitch during the MLB All-Star Game.
Chicago White Sox right-hander Shane Smith drilled Suarez on the left hand in the eighth inning and the 33-year-old slugger fell to his knees. The pitch appeared to clip Suarez on his pinkie finger. A trainer came out to check on him before the slugger jogged to first base.
Suarez stayed in the game and was selected to participate in the swing-off when the game remained tied after the ninth inning, but was remove and replaced by Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers. The National League won the swing-off, 4-3.
According to the Associated Press, NL manager Dave Roberts said Suárez got X-rays that came back negative. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports Suarez was "relieved" after getting the X-ray results.
Suarez is one of the hottest players on the trade market as the July 31 deadline approaches. The New York Yankees continue to be linked to him in trade rumors as the Diamondbacks ponder their next move.
Suarez is fourth in the majors this season with 31 home runs and tied for third with 78 RBIs.
"The Yankees’ top target for third base should be as obvious as their need," Heyman wrote Monday. "It has to be Diamondbacks All-Star Eugenio Suarez, who’s having perhaps his best year at age 33."
Heyman isn't the only one linking Suarez to the Bronx.
"Third base, ton of speculation about Eugenio Suarez from the Diamondbacks. Yankees aren’t the only team that will be after him," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Monday on Fox Sports.
"The Venezuela native makes perfect sense for the Yankees — and perhaps for the Diamondbacks and a team such as the Cubs or Tigers, too," the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez wrote Monday.
