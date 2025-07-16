Yankees Target Officially on Trade Block
The New York Yankees need to add to their infield and fast. The trade deadline is quickly approaching and the Pinstripes haven't figured out a solution for any of their deadline needs. However, one target is becoming increasingly available: Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.
According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer and Pirates insider Noah Hiles, Hayes is more than likely to be traded to another team before the month is done.
Hayes is in his sixth year in the MLB, with all seasons spent with the Pirates. He's slashing a .238/ .284 / .293 and recently was on a major streak, hitting a ball in 12 straight games. While his offensive stats wouldn't be a huge boost to an already stacked Yankees lineup, Hayes was a Gold Glove as recently as 2023. The Pinstripes are in desperate need of more consistency at third with Oswaldo Cabreraout for an extended period, and Hayes would bring that with him from Pittsburgh.
The Pirates are a team known for their thriftiness when it comes to salary spending and willingness to sell, while the Yankees are seen as buyers every offseason and before every trade deadline, so the matchup makes sense. Plus, Pittsburgh has been struggling to support phenomenal pitching depth from stars like Paul Skenes and Mitch Keller, leading them to linger in the basement of the NL Central. If the Yankees are able to provide the Buccos with players who can bolster their offense, it would be a trade match made in heaven.
Third base is not the only position New York needs to bolster before the trade deadline. With Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt both out for the whole season to undergo Tommy John surgery, and Luis Gil only just beginning a rehab stint, the Yankees are stretched thin for starting pitchers. Similarly, the bullpen has been struggling to stay consistent, and a real closer would do wonders for the Pinstripes, especially in games with extra innings, where they have an abysmal record.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!