Yankees on Wrong Side of History After Wild Card Loss
The New York Yankees had Aroldis Chapman on the ropes. Their former closer had been in that position before, and toward the end of his tenure in pinstripes, his meltdowns felt automatic. The Wild Card's bases-loaded-no-outs jam was reminiscent of his implosion against the Los Angeles Angels at home in 2021. That game, he had bases juiced with one out and had a four-run lead to protect.
Instead, his ball landed in the bullpen, feet from Lucas Luetge, and the remainder of the crowd, which had been cleared out after a rain delay, was stunned. On that same mound in the Wild Card game years later, Chapman was in a similar position, and instead of capitalizing, the closer made light work of the middle of the order, leading the Boston Red Sox to a game one win.
Giancarlo Stanton went down on four pitches. What did him in was a splitter Chapman left in the heart of the plate. Next, Jazz Chisholm Jr. made contact, but the flyout wasn't deep enough to get the slow-footed Paul Goldschmidt home.
Chapman then challenged Trent Grisham with four fastballs. Grisham whiffed on a ball that was at his hands after five pitches.
What began as yet another magnificent instance of Chapman crumbling in the Bronx ultimately became a part of history. According to OptaStats on X, the Yankees are "the first team in MLB postseason history to have the bases loaded with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth but not score a run and lose the game."
Chapman not botching the game in that situation may have been historic enough for those 47,027 in attendance who had been treated to a bevy of his collapses in the past. Instead, the Yankees became the one lineup fans wished Chapman had seen in the past, whether it was that Angels meltdown, a walk-off home run in the ALCS, or his back-breaking home run that came at the hands of Mike Brosseau, who has toiled in the minors since.
Goldschmidt, who was able to start the rally that eventually faded with a whisper, hopes that this won't be the last time they face Chapman this series.
"One hit there, we’d tie the game,” Goldschmidt said, according to Peter Sblendorio of the Daily News. “Unfortunately, it didn’t work out, but a good job to give ourselves a chance. Chappy’s probably been the best reliever in the game this year. … Weren’t able to come through, but if we face him again, hopefully it’ll be different.”
Despite the loss, the captain, Aaron Judge, found the Yankees at least seeing Chapman to be a positive.
“Just had a little momentum,” Judge said. “Goldy starts us off with a great at-bat, driving one to right. I’m just trying to follow suit. Don’t try to do too much. Put the ball in play, especially with our lineup, just keep the train moving. We couldn’t pull away with one there, or two to tie it, but I like us getting a chance to see Chapman.”
