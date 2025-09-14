Yankees Star Wins Crucial Matchup Against Former Closer
The New York Yankees had nothing for Aroldis Chapman when he came to the Bronx. The former closer, who didn't make the playoff roster in 2022 because he didn't attend a mandatory team practice, owned his former team, posting back-to-back saves in a stadium where he had seen his greatest successes and wildest meltdowns.
It finally took a mid-September series for the Yankees to figure out their old teammate and current closer for the Boston Red Sox. The mini-rally against him all happened with two outs, too.
Chapman's first mistake was challenging Aaron Judge in the ninth inning, with the Yankees up 4-3. After the captain's home run in the first inning of game one, Alex Cora had been wary of letting his pitchers challenge Judge. Chapman, the veteran, most likely had carte blanche, but the decision backfired. He left a slider down the heart of the plate, and Judge launched a single into center field. The 106.9 MPH liner whizzed by Chapman.
The next at-bat would be one of the more memorable ones of the season. Cody Bellinger did what he always seems to do in big spots. He came through. A wild pitch put Judge on second base, setting the stage for the outfielder's heroics.
Chapman got an early 0-2 count on Bellinger after a foul ball and a called strike. Bellinger watched three straight balls next. The first of which was in the dirt. The last ball, a sinker, was just off the plate. Bellinger laid off that one. He fouled off a fastball on the outside edge of the plate following the tough take and then fouled off a slider that was up and in.
Bellinger lifted the final pitch that saw too much of the plate on the outside corner. It was a 96.9 MPH fastball. The ball whipped off the Bet MGM sign on the Green Monster, allowing Judge to score. It was a much-needed insurance run in a tight game.
Manager Aaron Boone showed high praise for Bellinger.
"I expected a lot, so he's certainly delivered," Boone said. "It's been fun to watch him every day, to see his athleticism and his true defensive versatility. It's one thing to talk about it — it's real. Then his athleticism on the bases, how fast he is, and how good he's been against left-handed pitching this year. We felt like the power would play in our ballpark. It certainly has. He's been a great player."
Max Fried, his teammate, who has always had trouble getting Bellinger out, wasn't surprised by Bellinger's ability to wear down Chapman.
"He can shorten up and go the other way, or he can take you deep pull side," Fried said. "He's two different types of hitters, and you just have got to make pitches and hope he gets himself out."
