Yankees DFA Pitcher to Make Room for Rookie
The New York Yankees have designated right handed pitcher Geoff Hartlieb for assignment. The team announced the move, which comes before the Pinstripes' outing against the Toronto Blue Jays, on X, the platform previously known as Twitter. The Yankees promoted pitching prospect Clayton Beeter to the majors, DFA-ing Hartlieb to make room on the roster.
Hartlieb, who is 31, is not having a stellar season. In his sole inning pitched thus far, he threw a 27.00 ERA and 5.00 WHIP, according to MLB.com. He previously played for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2019 to 2021, before bouncing around the the New York Mets, Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies. He came to New York last October.
The Yankees have been struggling at closer this season. Devin Williams was removed from the role after a blown save to the Blue Jays in April. Luke Weaver was better for the job, but suffered a hamstring injury that had him out of the game for nearly three weeks. Now, Weaver and Williams are splitting closing duties. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he wants to keep relievers to one inning each, likely a factor in the decision to promote Beeter and DFA Hartlieb.
