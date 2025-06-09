Red Sox Rookie Gets Last Laugh Over Yankees
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox rivalry got a little heated prior to their series finale in New York. And despite their best efforts, the Yankees couldn't walk away with the last laugh.
Prior to the third game in the Bronx, Red Sox pitcher Hunter Dobbins let it be known that he would never play for the Yankees, not even if they were the last team to offer him a contract.
"My dad was a diehard Red Sox fan,” Dobbins said, per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. “And I’ve said it before, that if the Yankees were the last team to give me a contract, I’d retire.”
That led to responses from third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. and manager Aaron Boone, who shared their reactions to the news before the game as well.
"I think there should be more trash talk in baseball!!! Anyone agrees!? Anyway free smoke at 7," Chisholm wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"He's young," Boone said. "I don't know, I don't think it's a dig at our players. It's an interesting comment as a player to make that. I think it's just a comment of his love of his team is all. A little funny."
And the Yankees tried to silence the young pitcher. Dobbins pitched five innings, finishing with four hits and three earned runs. One of those runs came in the first inning, when Aaron Judge made sure to let the Boston pitcher know he wasn't messing around.
Judge soared a home run over the wall, sparking what instantly looked like a revenge hit. He got another in the ninth, but ultimately, it wasn't enough.
New York fell to the Red Sox 11-7, ending the series with two-straight losses. Boston still trails the Yankees and is looking to climb back over .500 as they head into the summer. But New York would've loved to silence the rookie and show their dominance in the rivalry.
It didn't happen, and now they must wait until the next meeting to try and get back on top of the AL East showdown.
