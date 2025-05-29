Report: Juan Soto's Family Stopped Yankees Signing
When New York Yankees hot shot Juan Soto was negotiating a new contract, many expected him to stay with his current team, which had just made it to the World Series. However, in a shocking move last December, Soto chose to sign a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Yankees' crosstown enemy, the New York Mets. The deal makes Soto the best paid player in MLB history, and in all North American professional sports.
While Soto had reportedly narrowed his options down to the Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Yankees, there was obviously a hope with Yankees fans that he'd choose to continue on with the Pinstripes. It was all due to a family dinner where Sotos' loved ones convinced him to sign with the Mets, according to USA Today writer Bob Nightengale.
"The New York Yankees are convinced that Juan Soto was ready to re-sign with them on Dec. 11," Nightengale wrote. "He asked for a bit more time, was going to discuss it with his family during lunch, and the next thing they knew he was signing with the Mets after being persuaded by family members."
Part of what allegedly sweetened the deal for Soto — and his family — are certain perks written into the contract, such as guaranteed seats for away games and a suite at Citi Field. The Yankees, according to the New York Post, were reticent to offer due to a precedent set back in the day by Derek Jeter and maintained by current star and Yankees captain Aaron Judge.
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman later tried to disabuse the press of that notion.
“I don’t think a suite’s a possession arrow one way or the other,” Cashman said in December. “[Not] when you’re making that kind of money.”
Soto hasn't been having the performance the Mets would have hoped. He has a very middle-of-the road .225 batting average, .354 on base percentage and .395 slugging percentage, each the lowest of his career. While 354 runs and eight home runs in 55 games would be a great performance for an average player, the 765 million dollar man was expected to deliver more.
