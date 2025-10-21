Anthony Volpe's Struggles Taking Heat Off Yankees Catcher
In the eyes of one insider, Anthony Volpe's troubles both in the field and at the plate this season allowed New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells' own struggles as a hitter to fly under the radar.
Wells' Offensive Shortcomings
The New York Post's Joel Sherman is of the belief that Wells' sudden regression at the plate isn't talked about as much as it maybe should be in Yankees circles due to widespread concerns about Volpe's poor play, with the former's walk and strikeout percentages both trending in the wrong direction at a rather rapid pace.
"The microscope on Anthony Volpe’s issues on offense did a lot to obscure some worrying results for Austin Wells, whose bat was supposed to be his carrying tool in the majors," Sherman wrote. "Among those with 400 plate appearances in each of the past two seasons, Wells’ drop of 4.7 points (11.4 percent to 6.7 percent) was the second-biggest in walk rate. His 5.3-point rise in strikeout percentage, from 21.0 to 26.3, was the seventh-largest."
Wells' 2025 Campaign
On the surface, Wells' numbers this past season don't differentiate all that much from the ones he posted during the 2024 campaign.
For example, he finished 2025 with a slash line of .219/.275/.436 with 21 home runs and 71 RBIs. Last year, Wells batted .229/.322/.395 to go alongside 13 homers and 55 RBIs.
His power numbers drastically increased this season, which is obviously a positive sign for New York, but the dip in his on-base percentage is rather frightening, as Sherman pointed out.
Wells' expected weighted on-base average (wxOBA) fell from .339 in 2024 to .302 this year, as did his wRC+ from an above-average mark of 107 to 94.
Should Yankees Be Concerned About Wells?
One factor working in Wells' favor long-term is his emergence as an elite pitch framer. The 26-year-old ranked in the 96th percentile among catchers with 11 framing runs this season according to Baseball Savant, which was the same exact number he posted in 2024.
The truth is that the Yankees don't necessarily need Wells to be a true offensive threat as a hitter if his defensive work behind the plate remains solid. The club has plenty of other ways to generate runs, and they won't be as negatively affected by his shortcomings offensively if he can continue elevating the pitching staff.
Volpe's struggles are more alarming due to the fact that his once-excellent defense disappeared this season, but the same can't be said for Wells.
While the Yankees would love for him to round into an all-around threat, Wells is still plenty capable of remaining a solid starting catcher at his current level.
