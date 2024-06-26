Rival All-Star Is Perfect Deadline Option To Fill Yankees' Biggest Need
The New York Yankees need an upgrade to the infield in the near future.
This much is clear at this point. New York has been great so far this season but has taken a step back in recent weeks. The Yankees have a real chance to do something special this season but the upcoming trade deadline will be extremely important.
New York has been linked to a handful of players and certainly will be looking for some help at first base and possibly even second base. The Yankees haven't gotten much production out of either spot and certainly need to at least consider making moves.
One player who was suggested as a possible option and could make a lot of sense is Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Brandon Lowe, according to Fireside Yankees' Alex Wilson, Sam Luckini, Aiden Béchamps, and Ryan Garcia.
"The New York Yankees have the best record in the American League but will need to find a way to improve ahead of the trade deadline if they're going to have the best shot in baseball to win the World Series," Wilson, Luckini, Béchamps, and Garcia said. "Brandon Lowe has the power to give the Yankees some serious depth in their infield. If they're able to mask third base with upgrades and other spots in the infield they may be able to get the offensive production they're looking for as a whole."
Lowe is a very intriguing player to look out for. Tampa Bay has struggled and could be approaching a rebuild. The 29-year-old has had a down year so far but clubbed 21 home runs last year and drove in 68 runs.
If he's available, the Yankees should give the Rays a call.
More MLB: Yankees Seen As 'Top Match' To Acquire Rising Star In Major Deadline Deal