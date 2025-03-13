Surprising Demotion of New York Yankees Star Prospect Suggests Long-Term Planning
Cuts are happening all around Major League Baseball, and the New York Yankees are no exception.
What makes their situation a bit different than others across the sport is the rash of injuries many of their key players have picked up in camp, causing the decision makers to rethink many of the conclusions they had in their minds coming into the spring.
The Yankees seemingly shut down the notion of adding a pitcher outside the organization to make up for the loss of Gerrit Cole, so they'll be relying on the arms currently in place to fill the void.
He's not the only star they have to find early replacements for, with Giancarlo Stanton and Luis Gil already ruled out for Opening Day, and DJ LeMahieu dealing with an injury that creates a murky situation at third base.
Because of the uncertainty, it was a surprise when New York optioned their star prospect Everson Pereira to the minors as part of their latest roster cuts.
Signed as an international free agent in 2017, he quickly became regarded as one of their 30 best minor leaguers, reaching the No. 6 ranking at his peak in 2023.
That was the same year he made his Major League debut, but it was clear the outfielder was not ready at the plate with a .151/.233/.194 slash line, just four extra-base hits, no homers, 10 RBI and a staggering 40 strikeouts across his 27 games and 93 at-bats.
Pereira wasn't able to build upon that experience in 2024.
He suffered a UCL injury that required Tommy John surgery last June that limited him to only 40 minor league games.
But his return to the diamond was impressive during spring training, going 7-for-20 with two homers and three RBI.
Without Stanton in the mix, there was some thought that the 23-year-old would be one of his replacements, giving the Yankees a right-handed power bat who can also play in the outfield.
However, it seems like they are opting for the long-term approach with the talented prospect.
"I like him. This spring, it looks like he's really square and the baseball is up in terms of that ... He can drive a baseball as good as anybody. Now, it's a matter of just getting to that point consistently," hitting coach James Rowson said per The New York Post.
Pereira will have to show he can do that in the minors.
Since he didn't get a ton of reps last season, it makes sense why New York wants to see more out of him before throwing him back into the Major League fire again.
If he performs well, it sounds like the Yankees are already viewing him as a potential call-up at some point this year.
"You can see his confidence returning ... So, he's a guy that could be in the mix, if not now, certainly at some point during the season," bench coach Brad Ausmus added.
Pereira will be someone to keep an eye on during the early part of the minor league season, because if he showcases the power potential he has, then his next stop will be the Bronx.