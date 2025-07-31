Rangers Land Yankees Trade Target
The Texas Rangers have acquired Merrill Kelly from the Arizona Diamondbacks with half an hour to go before the trade deadline, according to Jeff Passan. The New York Yankees had been floated as a landing spot for Kelly.
Kelly has had a banner season for the Diamondbacks, and the Yankees will likely still try to land a starter before the deadline hits at 6 p.m. Kelly has a 3.22 ERA and a 9-6 record this season over 22 starts.
Kelly has been among a list of trade possibilities from the Diamondbacks at this trade deadline, including fellow right-handed starter Zac Gallen and third baseman Eugenio Suarez. Suarez was traded to the Seattle Mariners last night in a trade that sent first baseman Tyler Locklear and pitchers Hunter Cranton and Juan Burgos to the Diamondbacks. A decision has not yet been made regarding Gallen.
The Yankees are still expected to make moves ahead of the deadline, but have already acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies and infielder Amed Rosario from the Washington Nationals. McMahon has played one week with the team and is already showing his worth. They also acquired Chicago White Sox outfielder Austin Slater this week. Today, the Yankees picked up Pittsburgh Pirates reliever David Bednar and Colorado Rockies reliever Jake Bird and as they continue their work to shore up their struggling bullpen.
Favorites still available for the Yankees include Miami Marlins pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Anthony Bender with just minutes to go before the deadline.
