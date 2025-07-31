Yankees Discussing Devin Williams Trade
After acquiring David Bednar and Jake Bird from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies, respectively, on deadline day, the New York Yankees may make yet another substantial bullpen move, only this time they'd be subtracting from their current group.
According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, the Yankees have discussed deals involving right-handed reliever Devin Williams. He was quick to note that he isn't a lock to be moved just because his name has been mentioned in trade talks, however.
"Devin Williams name has come up in discussions," Sherman wrote on X. "DOES NOT mean the Yankees are trading him. Lots of names discussed this time of year. Williams a free agent after this season. Remember Bednar cannot only close, but has 1 more year of team control beyond this season."
Simply put, Williams has not performed at the level New York expected him to upon landing him from the Milwaukee Brewers in an offseason trade. Over 45 games and 41 1/3 innings on the year, the 30-year-old has posted a 5.01 ERA with a 1.137 WHIP. His 2.94 FIP suggests that he's been rather unlucky, though, and he's still generating strikeouts at an elite 36.7 percent rate.
A two-time NL Reliever of the Year recipient, two-time All-Star and former NL Rookie of the Year winner, Williams would generate plenty of interest if the Yankees were to shop him. The team is reportedly still seeking an upgrade to their starting rotation, and perhaps he could be used to help them achieve that goal.
Considering Bednar and Bird are both under control beyond this season while Williams is a rental, it's not a huge surprise that New York has at least looked into the possibility of moving on from him amidst his struggles.
The likeliest outcome remains that he'll stick with the club beyond the 6:00 p.m. EST deadline, but anything is possible this time of year.
