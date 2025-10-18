Top Yankees Prospect Could Make Opening Day Roster
The New York Yankees will likely have some level of turnover in their outfield next season with both Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger set to reach free agency, which could open up opportunities for some of the organization's younger options at the position.
Jasson Dominguez should factor heavily into that mix after flashing his immense potential over 123 games at the big-league potential this season, and the same goes for Spencer Jones after a standout campaign in the minors.
Jones Could Crack Opening Day Roster?
During a press conference at Yankee Stadium earlier this week, general manager Brian Cashman stated that Jones is firmly in the running for a spot on next year's roster, though his chances of making the Opening Day roster are reliant on the other roster moves the organization makes this offseason.
“He’s earned, without a doubt, the look in the competition, but again, it all depends on how many opportunities exist based on the decisions that come out of this winter,” Cashman said, per the New York Daily News' Gary Phillips. “But he’s put himself in a position to be considered a potential everyday major leaguer in 2026.”
Jones' 2025 Season
A 2022 first-round pick out of Vanderbilt, Jones put together the best season of his professional career thus far in 2025.
The 24-year-old began the campaign in Double-A with the Somerset Patriots, where he slashed .274/.389/.594 with 16 home runs, 32 RBIs and 10 stolen bases across 49 games.
Jones then earned a promotion to Triple-A Somerset in late June, and he closed out the season with the affiliate by batting .274/.342/.555 to go alongside 19 homers, 48 RBIs and 19 stolen bases over 67 contests.
In total, the left-handed slugger hit .274/.362/.571 with 35 homers and 29 stolen bases on the year.
Jones' Fit on 2026 Yankees
Jones' clearest path to regular playing time in the majors with the Yankees next season would be as the club's starting center fielder in a world where the team doesn't re-sign either Grisham or Bellinger.
He certainly has a chance to make the Opening Day roster or hold a role with the club if the club does bring one or both of those players back, though there's an argument to be made that he shouldn't just sit on the bench without receiving regular at-bats.
Jones is still an unfinished product at the plate with an exorbitant 35.4 percent strikeout rate, raising some concerns about just how effective he can be at the major-league level long-term.
There's still plenty of excitement surrounding him given his raw power, and for good reason, so his progress and performance will be worth watching once spring training rolls around early next year.
