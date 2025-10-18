Trade Idea Sends Tigers Superstar Pitcher to Yankees
With the news that Carlos Rodón will be delayed to start the 2026 season after undergoing an elow procedure while Gerrit Cole also may not be ready as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, the New York Yankees could be in the market for starting pitching help this offseason.
While the club should have the likes of Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Luis Gil and Will Warren available from the jump, New York would still benefit from exploring its options and seeing if it can acquire another front-end arm.
Yankees Land Tigers Ace in Mock Trade
The Detroit Tigers, who are fresh off an ALDS exit at the hands of the Seattle Mariners, could have a major problem on their hands when it comes to left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal.
Skubal, who is entering his final year of arbitration, and the Tigers are reportedly $250 million apart in extension talks at the moment, per the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
There's some thought that the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, who's likely to take home those honors again this season, will be made available via trade by Detroit considering the likelihood of locking Skubal up long-term isn't particularly high.
With that in mind, ClutchPoints' Zachary Howell drew up a mock trade that would send Skubal to the Yankees in exchange for top prospect Spencer Jones, Jasson Domínguez and Warren.
"[Brian] Cashman’s job has come into question after the Yankees fell short of expectations yet again this fall," Howell wrote. "He and New York manager Aaron Boone are under the microscope, and their decisions this offseason could determine their future. Cashman, for one, has his work cut out for him when it comes to adding another star to the starting rotation. Luckily for him, Skubal is a perfect fit.
"Detroit’s No. 1 starter is the favorite to win the 2025 AL Cy Young Award. He would be the ace of almost any pitching staff in the league. Except the Yankees’. He and Gerrit Cole would form the league’s best one-two punch on the mound and dominate the competition if they stay healthy. It would cost the Yankees their future, but it is a deal they cannot pass up on this offseason."
Skubal's Dominance
Skubal's 2024 campaign saw him emerge as one of the best pitchers in baseball, posting a 2.39 ERA with 228 strikeouts over 192 innings en route to winning the Cy Young Award, as previously mentioned.
The southpaw repeated his success this season with a 2.21 ERA and 241 punchouts across 195 1/3 frames while also notching 36 strikeouts over 20 1/3 innings during the Tigers' playoff run.
Impact of Potential Skubal Acquisition for Yankees
It goes without saying that New York would immediately boast one of, if not the best rotation in the league if it were to swing a trade for Detroit's ace. A five-man unit of Skubal, Cole, Rodón, Max Fried and Cam Schlittler, provided the latter wouldn't be involved in the deal itself, would be practically unhittable for opposing offenses.
The Yankees have the funds and the likely willingness to extend Skubal as well, who is set to surpass Los Angeles Dodgers star Yoshinobu Yamamoto's record-breaking contract for a pitcher at 12 years and $325 million.
Though Skubal has yet to officially be made available by the Tigers, he would make for a worthwhile addition for New York.
