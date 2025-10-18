Yankees Should Make Big Move at Catcher
The position player market in free agency isn't exactly plentiful this year, meaning clubs like the New York Yankees may be forced to pay inflated prices for the top options available.
The Yankees have a number of needs this offseason, with the outfield being the most pertinent considering Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger are both set to reach the open market, but upgrading a few other positions around the diamond may also pique the team's interest.
There's a world in which New York opts to move on from Anthony Volpe and pursues one of the top free-agent shortstops, but perhaps it'll also consider bringing in a new catcher as well.
J.T. Realmuto is a Perfect Target for Yankees
The Yankees would benefit from adding a backstop next to Austin Wells who could perhaps take over as the starter and provide more of an offensive threat at the position.
J.T. Realmuto fits the bill in that regard, and he'll be the best free-agent catcher by a wide margin this offseason. The three-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner is heading into his age-35 season, but he's still a rather effective player on both sides of the ball.
He slashed .257/.315/.384 with 12 home runs and 52 RBIs across 550 plate appearances for the Philadelphia Phillies this season. Additionally, he ranked in the 95th percentile for caught stealing above average at six, per Baseball Savant, while also placing in the 99th percentile for pop time at 1.86 seconds.
How Realmuto Would Fit on Yankees
Realmuto would by no means push Wells completely out of a role in New York, who emerged as one of the top defensive catchers in the league this season with 11 framing runs. Instead, it would give the club a premier tandem behind the plate while also allowing Ben Rice to move full-time to first base, which would likely lead to a boost in his offensive stats as well without the wear and tear of catching on a semi-regular basis.
J.C. Escarra still has two minor league options remaining, meaning the Yankees could send him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to open the 2026 campaign without any danger of losing him.
Realmuto shouldn't be super expensive either considering his age and a slight decline in his production, making him an appealing target for the Yankees as they look to bounce back from an early exit in this year's postseason.
