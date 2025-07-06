Two More Yankees Headed to All-Star Game
The pitchers and reserves for the 2025 All-Star Game were released, and included two more New York Yankees players.
Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm will be a reserve player for the American League team at the infield, and Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried is among the AL starting pitchers.
This will be Chisholm's second All-Star appearance, as he played in the 2022 game while he was still with the Miami Marlins. This will mark Fried's third appearance, as he played in 2022 and 2024 while he was with the Atlanta Braves.
Chisholm has been a powerhouse since returning from the Injured List just over a month ago. He has slashed .245/.341/.841 this season with 15 home runs, third-most on the Yankees behind Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham, and 38 RBIs.
Max Fried has been a load-bearing starter this season, contributing mightily to a strong pitching rotation while the Yankees have struggled on offense. Yankees manager Aaron Boone, when asked almost two weeks ago about the possibility of Fried as a starter said, "we'll see". The nod has come to fruition. Fried currently boasts an 11-2 record in 19 games as starter, with a 2.27 ERA.
There are now three Yankees headed to the All Star Game, as Aaron Judge was the AL's leading vote-getter and was named an automatic starter. This will be Judge's seventh All-Star Game overall and his fifth consecutive appearance.
The All-Star Game will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. on July 15.
