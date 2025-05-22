WATCH: Yankees Rookie Hits First Career Home Run
New York Yankees rookie Jorbit Vivas achieved a major feat in Thursday's series-closing matinee against the Texas Rangers.
In a scoreless tie during the bottom of the fifth inning, Vivas lined a Nathan Eovaldi fastball over the right field fence for a solo shot that was also the first home run of his major league career.
The ball came off his bat at 101.0 mph and travelled a total of 360 feet. It would've also left the yard at six other stadiums across the league according to Baseball Savant, including Citizen's Bank Park in Philadelphia, T-Mobile Park in Seattle and Daikin Park in Houston.
Vivas reached first base on a catcher's interence in his only other prior at-bat of the day.
The 24-year-old infielder has stepped into a more prominent role since Oswaldo Cabrera went down with a fractured ankle against the Seattle Mariners on May 12.
Vivas made his MLB debut on May 2 after Jazz Chisholm Jr. was placed on the injured list with an oblique strain. Following his homer off Eovaldi, he is now slashing .182/.270/.303 on the season.
Originally signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers as an international free agent in 2017, Vivas was traded to the Yankees alongside left-handed pitcher Victor Gonzalez in December 2023 for former first-round pick Trey Sweeney.
Vivas posted a .706 OPS across three minor league levels in 2024. Over 26 games and 116 plate appaearances for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year, he put up an .862 OPS with two home runs, 15 RBIs and six stolen bases.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!