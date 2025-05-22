Yankees GM Shuts Down Infield Rumors
A big question mark looms over the New York Yankees at third base after started Oswaldo Cabrera fractured his ankle against the Seattle Mariners earlier this month.
Despite Cabrera's injury, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman denied rumors that the team is looking for a replacement third baseman.
“It’s hard to make improvements this part of the season,” Cashman said. “We’ve got what we’ve got,” he continued. “We’ll assess it and move forward with opportunities as they start to present themselves at whatever positions they do.”
Currently, third base duties are split between Oswald Peraza and rookie Jorbit Vivas. With Cabrera not expected to return this season, rumors have been swirling that the Yankees could trade for St. Louis Cardinals former All-Star Nolan Arenado. However, no deal has been made yet for Arenado — or any other player.
Clutch Points Garrett Kerman described the trade as the perfect solution for the Yankees to win now and keep winning.
"For the Yankees, Arenado represents not just an upgrade at third base but a transformational piece who could anchor the infield and lengthen a lineup already featuring Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe, and Giancarlo Stanton," he wrote.
Despite some struggles at third and in the hitting lineup, with Peraza and Vivas just not delivering at the same level as Cabrera, Cashman told the New York Post he's happy with his team. The offseason additions of LHP Max Fried, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and outfielder Cody Bellinger have done well for the Yankees.
“You try to go to the marketplace and figure things out, between what we have and what we don’t have, and try to run into some opportunities," Cashman said. "They’ve been doing what we’d hoped.”
Regardless of the outcome of a trade for Arenado, some other player, or just keeping the infield as-is, Cashman doesn't seem to be in a rush to make any changes to his lineup.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!