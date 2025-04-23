WATCH: New York Yankees Superstar Shows Off Athleticism with Insane Diving Catch
It's no secret that the New York Yankees have one of the best players in all of baseball in right fielder Aaron Judge, and the accolades speak for themselves.
Through his first eight full MLB seasons, Judge has racked up two AL MVP awards, four Silver Slugger awards. and six All Star game appeareances.
He has also smashed an absurd 315 home runs in that time frame as well, which is best among all Big League batters over that stretch.
While his prowess with that bat in his hand is undeniable, one aspect of Judge's game that has always been rather underrated is his ability to make plays in the outfield. The two-time Gold Glove award finalist has always possesed some pretty insane athleticism in the outfield, especially when you factor in his massive frame.
Standing at an imposing six-foot-seven, 282 pounds, one would expect the now 33-year-old to be rather cumbersome in right field. This, however, is far from the case when it comes to New York's star player.
Judge still has impressive range for somebody his size, and this was on full display on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Guardians, when Judge laid out to make an impressive sliding grab to steal an out in the fifth inning.
Anybody who has ever plaid in right will tell you that this kind of catch is much harder than Judge makes it look. The fact that somebody his size was able to track a ball down that was trailing away from him the entire time, and lay out to make the grab is insanely impressive to say the least.
What's also impressive is the start the reigning AL MVP has gotten off to at the plate as well. As of this writing, Judge is slashing an insane .384/.490/.698 with seven home runes and 25 RBIs.
He is currently leading the American League in every one of those stats except for home runs, but makes up for it with his MLB leading 36 total hits.
Any way you slice it, Judge remains one of the absolute best players in all of baseball both at the plate and in the field.