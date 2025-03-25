Why This Yankees and Dodgers Trade Pitch Makes Absolutely No Sense
The New York Yankees need more starting pitching, and they could look to a team that has a surplus to make a trade, but they must be careful about which player they go after.
Conor Liguori of Inside the Dodgers came up with a trade idea involving the Yankees swapping a couple of prospects for a starting pitcher.
This deal would see New York send prospects Rafael Flores and Braden Shewmake to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan.
At first glance, this seems like it would be an easy deal for the Yankees to make.
Sheehan, however, might not be the player they want to acquire.
The 25-year-old wouldn't fix any of the issues they are currently facing. He last pitched in 2023 and has been in recovery from Tommy John surgery since May of 2024. He is set to start the year on the injured list.
Had he been healthy, then it might be a different story.
During his rookie season, Sheehan posted a 4.92 ERA with a 88 ERA+. Nothing stellar, but not the end of the world given that he was dominant in the minors.
He has some upside, but wouldn't be an improvement upon their current pitching situation.
If New York could make a trade for a pitcher with this trade package, though, they should do it at the first chance they get.
Flores is the selling point here.
He went undrafted back in 2022 and has gotten off to a hot start at the plate in his pro career.
Last year, he posted a .279/.379/.495 slash line with 21 home runs in the minors. He could be a slam dunk pickup for someone if the Yankees are willing to part ways.
Getting anything back for Shewmake would be a win, since he doesn't have much value to New York.
He was a former first-round pick in 2019 but failed to make his mark in the Majors. He went 1-for-12 at the plate this spring and isn't likely to make the Opening Day roster.
Perhaps they could strike up conversation with the Dodgers about a different arm.
Justin Wrobleski is a Los Angeles pitcher who would make more sense.
He had a 1.93 ERA this spring with nine strikeouts and a 0.750 WHIP.
He also has a career 3.28 ERA in the minors and made his MLB debut last season.
The framework is there for a possible deal, but it would have to go through some tweaking before either team would be in on it.