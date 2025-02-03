Will Former New York Yankees Star Find New Team Before Spring Training?
After two sub-par seasons with the New York Yankees, the franchise could no longer justify hanging on to Anthony Rizzo.
His 20 combined home runs in 2023-24, at a position that demands power, made picking up his 2025 option a non-starter for the Yankees.
Now, with spring training set to start in a couple of weeks, the question is where the 35-year-old veteran might land. As of this writing, he doesn’t have a free-agent deal.
Rizzo made $20 million last season with the Yankees, part of a two-year, $40 million deal he signed before the 2024 season. Before that, the Yankees had him on a two-year, $32 million deal.
Set aside the home runs and the overall production didn’t justify keeping him. He had a four-year slash line of .234/.326/.409/.735 with 60 home runs and 172 RBI in the Bronx.
He spent 10 years with the Chicago Cubs and his slash line there was .272/.372/.489/.861. Plus, he won all four of his Gold Gloves, made his three All-Star Game appearances and won his World Series ring with the Cubs.
So, he’s not the same player he was. That’s clear. So, where might Rizzo land by spring training?
At this point, there aren’t many places if the idea is for him to play first base. The popular connection has been with San Diego, where he started his career. The options right now for the Padres are Luis Arraez and Jake Cronenworth, per the team’s depth chart.
Arraez is one of the game’s best hitters for average. But he doesn’t carry much pop. But you’re not benching him, either. Cronenworth has hit 20 home runs once in his five-year career.
So, yeah, maybe that’s a fit.
Another option is up the coast in San Francisco, where the Giants are somewhat desperate for a one-year stopgap to get them to the Bryce Eldridge era. Their No. 1 prospect is going to be their first baseman one day.
San Francisco’s options right now are LaMonte Wade Jr., a solid hitter entering his walk year, and Wilmer Flores.
Wade has never hit 20 home runs in a season. Flores hit 23 home runs in 2023, but only hit four in 71 games last season.
Rizzo’s market is pretty dry. The teams that might sign him are looking at him on a one-year deal at a fraction of what the Yankees paid him. The Padres and Giants seem like good options. The hope is that Rizzo could approach the 32 home runs he hit in 2022.
A one-year, incentive-laden deal might do the trick. There isn’t much risk in signing the former Yankees star. One of those two teams should take the plunge now.