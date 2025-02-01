Would New York Yankees Eye Former NL Superstar After Stellar Video Emerges?
There were times in the last decade where the New York Yankees likely coveted the brash, young arms the New York Mets collected in Queens.
Between Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard, the Mets had a rotation that helped them win the National League in 2015.
But. the trio is now scattered to the wind.
Harvey is out of baseball. deGrom is now anchoring the Texas Rangers rotation. Syndergaard appears to be looking for another shot.
The 32-year-old is back at home in Texas working out, it appears.
Between the Instagram pics of him lifting weights to this video posted by the New York Post’s Dan Bartels, it appears the right-hander is trying to get back into shape to interest a prospective team in spring training.
Whether that would be of interest to the Yankees is anyone’s guess.
Syndergaard didn’t pitch professionally last year. His last two full seasons in the Majors seemed to chase teams off. In 2022-23 he pitched for four teams and went 12-16 with a 4.96 ERA, along with 151 strikeouts and 50 walks in 223.1 innings.
But the Yankees remember when Syndergaard could dominate hitters, a time before the Tommy John surgery in 2020 that derailed his career.
He broke in with the Mets in 2015. In a five-year stretch, he helped that team reach a World Series, finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting and made the 2016 All-Star team.
From 2015-19 he went 47-30 with a 3.31 ERA with 775 strikeouts and 166 walks.
No one should be fooled into believing that he might resemble that pitcher again, certainly not the Yankees.
But what if he has something resembling what he had back then, especially the velocity? Where might he fit?
The starting rotation appears to be in good shape. Topped by Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, the Yankees also have Carlos Rodón, Marcus Stroman, Clarke Schmidt, reigning Rookie of the Year Luis Gil and new signee Max Fried. Assuming they remain healthy, New York looks set.
But injuries are a way of life and a pitcher like Syndergaard on stand-by would be of use — especially if he could work in the bullpen in the meantime.
That might be tough. The Yankees traded for Devin Williams to be their closer. New York also has Luke Weaver, Mark Leiter Jr. and Yerry De Los Santos for set-up work.
Multi-inning relievers are hard to find. That might be Syndergaard’s biggest value to the Yankees in a low-risk scenario.
This all assumes, of course, that he still has something to offer.