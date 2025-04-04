Yankees Ace Max Fried Eager for More in Upcoming Pirates Series
If there’s any criticism with Max Fried’s first start with the New York Yankees it’s that it was too brief.
In the blitzkrieg of the Yankees’ offensive showcase against the Milwaukee Brewers last Saturday, it was lost that Fried made his Yankees debut that day. Oddly enough, he didn’t claim the win in New York’s blowout victory because he didn’t pitch long enough.
In that game, he only went 4.2 innings. He gave up seven hits and two earned runs. He struck out four and walked two. He also hit two batters. He did his job. On another day, that would have been the bigger story.
But he threw 99 pitches against the Brewers and when he was pulled from the game, he certainly wasn’t in a good mood.
Fried hopes for a more extended outing when he takes the ball for Friday’s game with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He’s the expected starter in the opener, as he’s projected to face right-hander Mitch Keller (1-0, 1.50).
The 28-year-old right-hander had a fine season debut for the Pirates. He went six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up five hits and one earned run. He struck out four and walked one.
The rest of the series pits two of the Yankees’ back-end starters against two of the Pirates’ back-end starters. For those Yankees fans hoping to see Paul Skenes, the Pirates’ reigning National League rookie of the year, well he won’t be available this series.
Yankees right-hander Marcus Stroman (0-0, 5.79) will face Pirates left-hander Bailey Falter (0-0, 3.00) on Saturday.
Like Fried, Stroman was unable to get through five innings in his season debut. He went 4.2 innings against the Brewers, giving up five hits and three earned runs. He struck out three and walked one. He also benefited from a big offensive day from New York.
Falter took a no-decision in his debut, but he pitched well. He threw six innings and gave up seven hits and two earned runs. He struck out four and walked none.
Sunday’s finale will feature Yankees right-hander Will Warren (0-0, 3.60) against Pirates left-hander Andrew Heaney (0-0, 1.80).
Warren got through five innings in his season debut, giving up one hit and two earned runs. He struck out four and walked four. It’s a promising start for a young pitcher who was roughed up last season in a part-time role.
Heaney was sharp in his first start, giving up four hits and one earned run in five innings. He struck out two and walked one.