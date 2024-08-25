Yankees' Anthony Rizzo Provides Promising Update on Rehab Assignment
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony has been on the IL since he fractured his forearm against the Boston Red Sox on June 16.
After spending about two months on the mend from that injury, it was announced earlier this week that Rizzo would begin a rehab assignment with the Yankees' Double-A affiliate Somerset Patriots this weekend.
Rizzo ended up going 0-for-1 with two walks as a DH in Saturday's game with Somerset. But as with all rehab stints, the way Rizzo felt while performing is much more important than his stat line.
And Yankees' manager Aaron Boone provided a telling update about how Rizzo is feeling Saturday.
"Anthony Rizzo texted Boone on Saturday and said he 'feels great,' Boone said," according to an August 25 article from Zach Braziller and Mark W. Sanchez from the New York Post.
“Looked good,” Boone said of Rizzo in the article. “Looked like he’s seeing the ball well.”
It remains to be seen how much time Rizzo will spend in the minor leagues before returning to New York. However, one would assume that Rizzo must log some innings playing first base with Somerset, given that's where he'll be playing upon his return.
Since Rizzo went down in June, the Yankees' first base has been manned by 25-year-old rookie Ben Rice. While Rice started strong, his .116 batting average and .456 OPS in his last 30 games will likely make Aaron Boone have no qualms about starting Rizzo at first base when he returns.
The 35-year-old Rizzo amassed a .630 OPS in 264 plate appearances before his forearm injury. Yankees fans will be hoping he can improve upon that once he returns.