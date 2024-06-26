Yankees Bench Struggling All-Star Amid Prolonged Slump
What could be Gleyber Torres's final season with the New York Yankees is quickly turning into a nightmare.
After a particularly poor performance in a 9-7 loss to the New York Mets on Tuesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone decided to bench his slumping second baseman, who is still dealing with groin tightness. Not only is Torres out of Wednesday's lineup, but Boone said that he may be off for a couple of days.
"I just felt like he needs it," Boone said to the media. "I might give him a couple days here, just to kinda reset. I just think he's too important, and a guy that I'm confident will get going, but it's been a grind, it's been a struggle, and I think he's feeling that a little bit.
"I think it's hopefully something that will serve him well, mentally and physically, to just take an exhale and then work to get him rolling. Because when he's going, like we've all seen him go, he's a really important piece to the lineup."
Torres's groin tightness is also seemingly a non-issue, according to Boone.
"No, he's good," Boone said. "He came out with a little bit of a groin issue [or] hip, but it's nothing that's significant."
With Torres seemingly fine from a physical standpoint, this contradicts that his groin was "very tight" when he didn't hustle to first base after an eighth-inning groundout. Boone also acknowledged that the lack of hustle during the play served a role in his decision to rest Torres. "That certainly got my attention," he said.
According to the New York Post, Boone talked with Torres after Tuesday's game to discuss his poor performance. The next day, Boone let him know that he wouldn't be in the lineup, a decision that Torres "respected".
The season has been a brutal struggle for Torres, who is hitting a meager .215/.294/.333 with just seven home runs in 80 games; he has just two hits in his last 36 plate appearances and an 83 wRC+ on the year.
Tuesday was the breaking point, as Torres went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts (including one with the bases loaded and nobody out in the top of the first inning) and a crucial fielding error in the sixth inning that led to three runs (two earned). The error was his 12th on the season, which leads all second basemen in the majors, and sparked a Mets rally that proved to be the deciding margin.
Even worse is that Torres is a free agent after the season; based on his poor performance so far, this could be his final year in pinstripes and can even cost the 27-year-old a long-term contract from other teams.
Regardless, Boone's decision to bench Torres seems to be with good intentions, so hopefully this physical and mental break helps the former All-Star second baseman begin to play at the level he's accustomed to.