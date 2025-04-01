Yankees' Bold Leadoff Decisions Fuel Dominant Opening Weekend
The New York Yankees couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 2025 season. Despite dealing with pitching woes and seemingly endless injuries throughout spring training, the Bronx Bombers have lived up to their title.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone wanted to make a statement in last weekend's opening series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium, and he did just that by shaking up the lineup.
Boone batted catcher Austin Wells leadoff on Opening Day for the first time in his career, and it immediately paid off with a historic 348-foot home run off Freddy Peralta. That set the tone for New York's 4-2 win over the Brewers.
Wells wasn’t expecting to bat leadoff -- something no Yankees catcher had ever done before on Opening Day. However, he was clearly ready for the assignment.
“It’s kind of exciting, just getting to hit in front of Aaron Judge and trying to get on base for him,” Wells said via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. “I think that’s helped me a little bit mindset-wise, just getting on base any way I can.”
Boone continued tinkering. Two days later, Paul Goldschmidt batted leadoff for the first time in his MLB career.
Once again, the move paid off. Goldschmidt ripped a 413-foot dinger in the bottom of the first inning -- the first of a record nine New York homers during the 20-9 rout.
Based on Boone's unorthodox moves so far, his lineup cards will be worth watching as the season progresses.
“That’s just trying to be the best we can be,” Boone said Sunday, per Larry Fleisher of the Chicago Tribune. “That’s one of the things that’s gotten pointed out. I say to you guys all the time, we’re trying to win on the margins and that shows up in so many different ways.”
Goldschmidt remained in the leadoff role during Sunday's 12-3 victory as well. The Yankees host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, with no lineup changes noted.