Yankees Could Land White Sox Slugger This Summer To Replace Anthony Rizzo
The New York Yankees recently were bitten by the injury bug.
New York lost starting first baseman Anthony Rizzo to an unfortunate injury and he will be out for an extended period of time. There already was talk that the Yankees were looking to add some help at first base due to Rizzo's offensive struggles, but now it seems like a guarantee that the club will make a move of some kind.
The Yankees have a real chance of taking home a World Series title this season but won't be able to do so if they don't receive any production out of the first base spot. One player who was floated as a possible option is Chicago White Sox slugger Andrew Vaughn by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Unlike DeJong, Vaughn isn’t headed for free agency this offseason, so the White Sox might not be inclined to deal the 26-year-old," Feinsand said. "But the first baseman could be one of Chicago’s most intriguing trade chips because Vaughn is earning $3.25 million this season and will be arbitration-eligible for two more years after 2024.
"Vaughn bounced back from a slow start, slashing .289/.336/.528 (.864 OPS) with nine home runs and 27 RBIs in his past 36 games since May 8, after posting a .471 OPS with no homers and seven RBIs in his first 34 contests. Potential fits: (Houston Astros), (Seattle Mariners), (and) Yankees."
The young slugger would be an intriguing pickup for the Yankees. He is just 26 years old and clubbed 21 home runs last season and drove in 80 runs. He's on pace to replicate those numbers this season and could be an option for the Yankees in 2024 and beyond.
He won't be a free agent until 2027 and could help New York out in a major way this summer if the White Sox are open for business.
