Yankees Could Pursue These Three Trade Candidates After Star’s Injury
The New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 11-5 on Monday to build their American League East lead, but the victory came at a massive cost to the infield.
Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera tried to avoid a tag while attempting to score in the top of the ninth and suffered a fractured left ankle that put Cabrera on the 10-day injured list.
The Yankees now have a huge question mark with the gruesome injury to Cabrera, who was improving a bit with three of his four runs scored in May coming in the last two games.
New York now will rely heavily on DJ LeMahieu — a veteran who hasn’t been able to stay healthy.
With a murky future at the hot corner, Aaron Boone should look to pursue targets ahead of the trade deadline to fill the new hole on the roster.
Who Are the Players the Yankees Should Target in a Trade?
Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
While the Boston Red Sox likely won't want to trade designated hitter Rafael Devers to New York, the haul could be worth what the Yankees have to concede.
With the recent reporting by MLB Insider in Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) that Devers being traded isn’t “all that far-fetched,” there may be a situation to take advantage of with the disgruntled star slugger.
Now, New York loses leverage with a dire need at third base, but the fracturing relationship might push them to inquire anyways for one of the better hitters in the MLB.
Devers is slashing .285/.407/.494 for seven home runs and a 152 OPS+.
He has no interest in switching to first base with Boston, but Devers would find his way back to his natural position with the Yankees and add some offensive firepower to the lineup alongside Aaron Judge.
Devers doesn’t offer much defensive prowess with -9 defensive runs saved and -6 outs above average in the 2024 season.
However, his hitting makes up for a weak glove, and Devers still offers experience at a hole in the lineup that he’s capable of filling.
It would be a large contract to absorb, as Devers is on a 10-year, $313.5 million contract, but the circumstances justify such a move for a crucial need.
Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
New York has repeatedly denied interest in the St. Louis Cardinals third baseman after being linked to Nolan Arenado throughout winter.
Now, that was prior to losing their starting third baseman to a costly injury.
Arenado offers the full package for what the Yankees are missing — even when Cabrera was healthy.
The six-time Platinum Glove winner sits No. 15 in the MLB with five defensive runs saved and has five outs above average on the season.
His defensive caliber alone garners a look at taking on the remainder of his massive 8-year, $260 million contract.
As for his hitting, Arenado is posting a .264/.350/.417 slash line with four home runs and a 115 OPS+.
That already offers an upgrade to Cabrera, who was slashing .243/.322/.308 with one home run and an 82 OPS+.
Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies have been mentioned as being in the market for an upgrade at third base, as Alec Bohm has struggled through a slump to begin the 2025 season.
New York could jump into a ripple effect and trade for Bohm, particularly as Devers has been linked to the club with a connection to the team president.
They would be banking on the potential for a turnaround, as Bohm is slashing .296/.322/.618 with one home run and a 74 OPS+.
In his 36 at-bats in May, Bohm is posting a .361/.425/.472 slash line with a 154 OPS+, a considerable jump from his April and March 50 OPS+.
Defensively, Bohm’s struggles have compounded the trade rumors, as he has -5 defensive runs saved and -2 outs above average.
However, Bohm has a much more palatable contract, as he’s on a one-year, $7.7 million deal and remains under team control through 2026.
The Phillies are evaluating the risks of retaining Bohm in a slump with a lowered trade value, but for a club in need like the Yankees, they could likely find a solid middle ground.