Yankees Could Solve Third Base Issue With Trade For Angry Red Sox Star
The New York Yankees have had a powerful first quarter of the season on the offensive side of the ball with a lineup that has made a habit of hitting home runs.
Though the offense has not been as poor outside of Aaron Judge as some fans worried it would be, the Yankees can always get better in their pursuit of a first championship in what's closing in on two decades.
If New York wanted to take out multiple birds with one stone, there's a name out there who could push this team to the next level.
They would have to be willing to get a little bit creative and make a shocking trade with their most hated rival in the Boston Red Sox, but it does not seem out of the realm of possibility anymore.
Could the Yankees Be Trade Contenders for Rafael Devers?
The Red Sox's slugging former third baseman turned designated hitter has made headlines since the spring about being dissatisfied with the requests of the team.
After he finally moved to DH despite protest, a need at first base prompted Boston to ask him to switch roles again, something that was met with resistance again when he publicly told the media he was not happy.
With now two high-profile displays of dissent, one of baseball's most prominent insiders in Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) does not see it as "all that far-fetched" for Devers to be traded "at some point."
Whether or not that means this season, the upcoming winter, or down the line remains to be seen, but the idea of Devers being dealt seems more and more plausible by the day.
In all likelihood, the Red Sox are not going to be in any hurry to trade him, so it would be a shock to see it happen now or at the deadline. But if he does eventually get dealt, New York should be at the forefront of discussions.
Yes, the outright refusal to switch positions is a red flag, and his ability to be a good teammate would have to be addressed, but the Yankees have a hole at third base and in the lineup that Devers can fill.
Since starting the season historically poorly by going 0-for-19 with 15 strikeouts, Devers has slashed .319/.429/.558 with seven home runs and 30 RBI.
He is one of the better hitters in all of baseball, and though his glove is weak, his bat more than makes up for it.
If Devers forces Boston's hand and the Red Sox feel they have no choice but to trade him, the lack of leverage they would have should be enough for him to be acquired at a reasonable price considering the type of talent he is.
Naturally, New York is the last place Boston would want to send him, so he will never be had for a complete bargain, but the argument can be made that he is worth whatever the Yankees have to give up.
If Devers being traded does become a reality, seeing whether New York is involved is going to be at the forefront of the situation.