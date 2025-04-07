Yankees Expected To Get Talented Reliever Back From Injured List Soon
As the New York Yankees got their series against the Detroit Tigers underway, the team got some news that suggested an important member of their bullpen is close to returning.
It has been a great start to the year for the Yankees, but it has been far from perfect. While the offense has been carrying the team, both the starting rotation and bullpen have had to deal with injuries that have had a negative impact on the team.
Recently, New York brought in Adam Ottavino a couple of times within the last week to help provide some much-needed depth for the relief staff.
Fortunately, the Yankees seem to have a reinforcement on the way as Ian Hamilton nears his return.
The 29-year-old right-hander was one of the many players to start the year on the injured list, but it appears like he will be ready to go during this series barring a major setback.
Hamilton has been a solid option out of the bullpen for New York the past two years, and getting him back now is good timing to help this unit that has struggled in middle relief.
In 2024, he totaled a 3.82 ERA in 37 innings pitched, which was a bit of a decline in production from his outstanding campaign in 2023 when he totaled a 2.64 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 58 innings pitched.
While nothing is official yet, it seems likely that Hamilton will be back in the mix for the Yankees on April 8.