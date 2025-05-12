Yankees Injured Veteran Star Appears To Be on Cusp of Making Return This Week
The New York Yankees appear to be on the verge of getting one of their major pieces back in the lineup after missing the entire first quarter of the season due to injury.
After entering spring training healthy following a disastrous and injury-riddled 2024 campaign, DJ LeMahieu suffered a calf issue in his first game and was never able to fully recover, beginning the season shelved once again.
Though the timeline has been slow, the veteran appears to be on the verge of making a return to the field.
While speaking to the media prior to a series-clinching victory over the Athletics in Sacramento on Sunday afternoon, Yankees manager Aaron Boone talked about the rehab stint for LeMahieu and the fact that he could rejoin the team soon.
Asked whether LeMahieu could join the team in Seattle for the upcoming series starting Monday night against the Mariners, Boone seemed to think that was a realistic possibility.
LeMahieu has played nine rehab games across Double-A and Triple-A and has put up some impressive numbers, slashing .444/.500/.593 with a home run and four RBI as well as collecting 12 hits.
Two weeks ago, it sounded like things were taking another negative turn when he was scratched from a rehab start after receiving a cortisone injection in his hip, however, the issue was seemingly non-serious and he returned a couple days later.
Boone went on to confirm LeMahieu would be likely to play some of his initial position of second base with Jazz Chisholm Jr. out with an injury of his own, even though he was initially slotted to play third this season.
What kind of role the former Gold Glove winner could have on this team is entirely up to how healthy he is. The last time he played a major part was 2023, slashing .243/.327/.390 in 136 games.
New York getting that version of the slugger after a 2024 campaign in which he played just 67 games and was borderline unplayable when he was on the field would likely be more than satisfactory.
If LeMahieu is going to make his return in the Seattle series, there would likely be a roster move made on Monday afternoon and someone would have to be sent down.